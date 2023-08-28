Baggy Jeans: NCT U’s Taeyong, Mark, Doyoung, Ten and Jaehyun present an avant-garde concept with new MV

On August 28, SM Entertainment released the MV for Baggy Jeans featuring the original NCT U members- Taeyong, Doyoung, Ten, Jaehyun and Mark! The hip-hop heavy song with a trap pre-chorus is as NCT as it can get. Taeyong and Jaehyun’s deep voice dresses the chorus in the best way possible. Mark’s rapping skills are amazing as they have always been. Doyoung’s high tones play a contrast to the crass and raw sound while Ten’s dance and silky voice stands out throughout the MV.

NCT’s 4th regular album Golden Age:

Previously, SM Entertainment had released the MV for title track Golden Age and the fans loved the beautiful music video paired with the soothing song starring all the members of the group. The title song Golden Age is an interpretation of the second movement of Beethoven's Piano Sonata No. 8 called The Pathetique. Furthermore, the message is to love the stunning and fun journey of NCT as well as show the fans a splendid future ahead for the group and NCTzens. The deep harmony pulls at the heartstrings, and it is more significant as it is sung by the entire group with every one of the members expressing their feelings as well as they did.

NCT’s activities:

NCT recently had a fan concert in Seoul called NCT NATION: To The World. They had performances with all the subunits first- NCT 127, NCT DREAM, WayV and the newest addition NCT DOJAEJUNG brought the house down with their popular tunes and groovy moves. NCT U was the last subunit that came on stage and performed The 7th Sense after a long time since its release. Many members came forward and talked about the past years and how they had their ups and downs. They got emotional and the NCTzens around the world were extremely emotional hearing their words as well. They came together for songs like Black on Black, From Home, Take Off, Broken Melodies, Perfume, Without You and others. NCT NATION: To The World will continue in Osaka on September 9th and 10th as well as Tokyo on September 16th and 17th.

Stay updated with the latest Hallyu news on: Instagram , YouTube , Twitter , Facebook and Snapchat

ALSO READ: BTS' V officially drops solo hit songs Scenery, Winter Bear, and Snow Flower feat. PeakBoy