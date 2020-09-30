Bahut Hua Sammaan Trailer: Sanjay Mishra, Raghav Juyal starrer will lighten mood with perfect dose of humour

Sanjay Mishra and Raghav Juyal’s Bahut Hua Sammaan is a quirky comedy which will tickle your funny bone

With the COVID 19 outbreak taking a toll on the normal life, our dependency on the OTT platforms have increased significantly. As a result, the OTT platforms is coming up with new projects every week to keep the audience intrigued. Recently, the makers of Bahut Hua Sammaan released a quirky trailer of the movie and it all about a perfect dose of humour. Helmed by Ashish Shukla, the movie features Raghav Juyal, Abhishek Chauhan, Sanjay Mishra, Ram Kapoor, Nidhi Singh and Namit Das in key roles.

The trailer of this quirky comedy is a story of Raghav and Abhishek aka Boney and Fandu respectively who are planning to rob a bank. They get in touch with Sanjay Mishra who is apparently teaches them the methods to rob a bank. Right from the beginning, you will be sure that you are in for a treat. From incredible performances to the punchlines, Bahut Hua Sammaan has all the elements of a perfect comedy movie. This interesting trailer will leave you wondering if these three crazy guys will succeed in their robbery plan and what made Boney and Fandu land in jail.

Besides, one can’t miss out Ram Kapoor’s intense expression in the trailer which drops hints that the renowned actor is coming up with a surprise for his audience.

Interestingly, the movie will mark Raghav’s first collaboration with Sanjay Mishra and he can’t stop gushing about it. Talking about Bahut Hua Samman, he stated, “The movie holds a mirror to our society but in a quirky manner. It’s a slice of life comedy that everyone will enjoy”.

