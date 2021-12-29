Bake a cake & we'll reveal which BTS member is your bias

Happy Cake Day! Well, every day is cake day and we don't need a special reason to celebrate cake, right? Cake is the second best thing to have happened to mankind after BTS! And anyone who doesn't love cake, cannot be trusted at all!

It is a slightly stressful time for BTS and ARMYs at the moment. BTS' Hyung members RM, Jin and Suga have been tested Covid positive and are currently recuperating. ARMYs across the globe are deeply concerned about the members' health and by God's grace, fans can connect with the members via Instagram as they assure us of their better state of health.

Since we are almost towards the end of 2021, it is only fitting to eat some cake and celebrate our love for BTS right? So, what are you waiting for? Play our quiz and we will reveal which BTS member is your bias! Sounds easy and fun? Well, take the quiz and find out.

Take the quiz below:

