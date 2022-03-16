Bake your favourite cookies and we’ll reveal which Stray Kids member will enjoy them the most

Stray Kids is a South Korean boy band formed by JYP Entertainment through the 2017 reality show of the same name. The group is composed of eight members: Bang Chan, Lee Know, Changbin, Hyunjin, Han, Felix, Seungmin, and I.N. Originally a nine-piece group, member Woojin left Stray Kids due to undisclosed personal reasons in October 2019. The group released their pre-debut extended play (EP) ‘Mixtape’ in January 2018 and officially debuted on March 25 with the EP ‘I Am Not’.

At the 2020 Mnet Asian Music Awards, it was announced that Stray Kids would be joining Ateez and The Boyz on the inaugural season of ‘Kingdom: Legendary War’, a Mnet boy group competition show. BTOB, iKon and SF9 were later confirmed as participants as well. On May 28, 2021, the group released a song for the final round of the competition titled ‘Wolfgang’, which makes the group's first appearance on the main Gaon Digital Chart with number 138. The group won the program on June 3, awarding them their own reality show as well as a ‘Kingdom Week’ special show for their comeback.

On March 18, Stray Kids will release their sixth EP ‘Oddinary’, with ‘Maniac’ as its lead single. In support of the EP, the group announced their 2nd World Tour ‘Maniac’ on March 6. It is scheduled to begin in April in Seoul, South Korea and travel to Japan and the United States.

ALSO READ: WATCH: MONSTA X’s Kihyun transforms into a rock star in solo debut MV for ‘VOYAGER’

Join the biggest community of K-Pop fans live on Pinkvilla Rooms to get one step closer to your favourite K-Celebs! Click here to join.

Which Stray Kids member did you get? Let us know in the comments below.