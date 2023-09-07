Ballerina: Jeon Jong Seo and Kim Ji Hoon starrer's first teaser and poster out; release date inside

Ballerina is an upcoming South Korean thriller film directed and written by Lee Chung Hyun. The main cast of Ballerina will be Jeon Jong Seo, Kim Ji Hoon, and Park Yoo Rim. The film will be released on October 6 on Netflix. Ballerina will also premiere at the 28th Busan International Film Festival on the same day as its release. It will premiere in the 'Korean Cinema Today - Special Premiere' section.

About Ballerina

Netflix recently released a teaser along with a poster of the film announcing the release on October 6. Ballerina, an upcoming film, is a story about Ok Ju who works as a bodyguard. Ok Ju specializes in many physical activities such as martial arts, sword fighting, gunmanship, and motorcycle riding. Ok Ju has a friend named Min Hee who is a ballerina by profession. But Min Hee dies due to unfortunate circumstances. Before her death, she had asked Ok Ju for a favor. Lamenting that she couldn't protect her friend, Ok Ju sets out to take revenge on Pro Choi. Ok Ju risks her life to avenge the unjust death of her friend Min Hee. The teaser of the film portrays powerful female characters and it will leave you in awe. Check out the teaser for Ballerina below.

About the cast of Ballerina

The role of Ok Ju will be played by Jeon Jong Seo. She was last seen in Money Heist: Korea -Joint Economic Area as Tokyo. Kim Ji Hoon will be playing the role of Pro Choi. He was also last seen playing the role of Denver in Money Heist: Korea -Joint Economic Area and in Love to Hate You on Netflix. The role of Min Hee the ballerina will be played by Park Yoo Rim who made her acting debut in 2017. She was last seen in Extraordinary Attorney Woo as Kang Ji Hye. The filming of Ballerina was wrapped up in October 2022 and the movie was announced in January 2023 in Netflix's lineup of upcoming Korean films. Check out the poster of Ballerina below.

