Ballerina: Jeon Jong Seo and Kim Ji Hoon's thriller tops Global Non-English Movie chart

Ballerina, a Netflix thriller has been receiving warm support from the audiences on a global scale. Jeon Jong Seo and Kim Ji Hoon starrer ruthless revenge movie has entered the Global Non-English Movie chart as released by Netflix. Ballerina premiered on October 6 on the OTT platform. The revenge thriller also witnessed the 28th Busan International Film Festival premiere on the same day as its release.

Ballerina enters Netflix's Global Non-English Movies at No.1

In a recently released platform's ranking, Ballerina has secured first position on Netflix's Global Top 10 Non-English Movies. Directed by Lee Chung Hyeon, Ballerina has received mixed reviews from the viewers but the majority of its global audience is loving the action-packed thriller. Not only on the global rankings but Ballerina has made its way to the Top 10 list in over 89 countries. It includes Canada, Korea, Germany, France, Japan, Italy and Taiwan.

This new achievement by Jeon Jong Seo starrer film is a testimony of growing interest in the film. Even in Korea, Ballerina has proven its dominance in the Top 10 list for two weeks consecutively.

About Ballerina

Ballerina is a Netflix thriller film about ruthless revenge based on emotional actions. The story revolves around Ok Ju, a character played by Jeon Jong Seo. Ok Ju is a former bodyguard who specializes in various forms of physical activities like sword fighting, martial arts, gunmanship, and motorcycle riding.

Ok Ju avenges the unfortunate passing away of her friend Min Hee who was a ballerina by profession. Ok Ju sets out to fulfill the favour asked by her friend and track down Pro Choi who is responsible for the ballerina's death. The portrayal of powerful female characters and friendship in Ballerina gives a new insight into the thriller. Ballerina is available to watch on Netflix.

