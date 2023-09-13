Ballerina: Jeon Jong Seo chases Kim Ji Hoon over revenge for Park Yoo Rim in new character stills

On September 13, Netflix released the character stills for Ballerina. The film is a delightful and ruthless emotional revenge film in which Ok Ju (Jeon Jong Seo), a former boyfriend, seeks after Choi Pro (Kim Ji Hoon), who drove her valuable friend Min Hee (Park Yoo Rim) to death. Netflix displays the different personalities of the film.

Ballerina stills starring Jeon Jong Seo, Kim Ji Hoon and Park Yoo Rim:

In the first few stills, Ok Ju is seen covered in blood and gazing menacingly into the distance. Ok Ju is a person who picks vengeance by chasing after him to the furthest limit of misery in the wake of getting some help from her companion Min Hee, who out of nowhere passes away. Ok Ju runs towards revenge decisively to the end. She is supposed to show her skills of using weapons like firearms, blades and a bike, as well as showing stunning action scenes. Jeon Jong Seo looks great as Ok Ju, whose only goal in life is to avenge her friend’s death. Pro Choi, the individual answerable for Min Hee's demise and the start of revenge, is played by Kim Ji Hoon, who shows strong acting skills through the new role. The different visuals of Pro Choi enjoying his time in an extravagant manor with a huge gash on his face interest by the way he carried Min Hee to her demise and how his showdown with Ok Ju will unfurl.

Park Yoo Rim’s character stills:

Min Hee, played by Park Yoo Rim, a rookie who left an imprint with her strong acting skills in different movies, is Ok Ju's just companion who showed her the fun of life and the ballet dancer that Ok Ju needed to protect. The stills show Min Hee's bubbly appeal and her ballet dance performance, which has contrasting visuals to create an extreme feeling. The stills also show Min Hee looking splendid however to some degree also restless, raising the viewers’ interest. Here we can't help thinking about what the genuine explanation was that Min Hee had no real option except to choose her demise.

