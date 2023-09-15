Ballerina: Jeon Jong Seo hunts down Kim Ji Hoon in NEW posters for upcoming revenge thriller film

Netflix released the posters for Ballerina starring Jeon Jong Seo and Kim Ji Hoon. The film follows Ok Ju (Jeon Jong Seo), a former bodyguard, follows Choi Pro (Kim Ji Hoon), who drove her best friend Min Hee (Park Yoo Rim) to death, revealed two character posters that give a brief look at the extraordinary showdown between the two main characters. The film will be out on October 6.

Ballerina starring Jeon Jong Seo, Kim Ji Hoon, Park Yoo Rim:

The posters of the Ballerina characters released gets the attention with the pictures of Ok Ju and Choi Pro, who look jaded and angry as they gaze at somebody off-screen. Above all else, the character poster of Ok Ju, who even put her life in extreme danger to vindicate her best friend Min Hee who taught her regarding the delight of life. She gives an idea of her determination and definitive assurance with the horrifying line and extraordinary look, saying, "I'll pursue you to hell." In a letter left by Min Hee before her demise, Ok Ju experiences a shocking truth connected with the passing of Min Hee. Likewise, the poster of Choi Master, who is the person who killed Min Hee and the individual who will have a blood-splashing standoff with Ok Ju invigorates interest with the lines of "Do you believe I'm joking?" According to the poster, Choi Pro experienced a permanent injury on the face that he believed was his most valued belonging by the hands of Ok Ju. She pursued him and took away his sports car, luxurious mansion, and sense of self-worth.

About upcoming film Ballerina:

The performance of Kim Ji Hoon, who plays Choi Pro, a villain who will do anything for power, is the focus of attention. Fans are interested whether Ok Ju and Choi Pro, who will be interwoven with the revenge, the chase, and an insane story, which may or may not bring them the closure that they want. The emotional action movie Ballerina has people excited to see Jeon Jong Seo and Kim Ji Hoon as new characters who have vastly different personalities.

Stay updated with the latest Hallyu news on: Instagram , YouTube , Twitter , Facebook , and Snapchat

ALSO READ: Deal NEW trailer: Yoo Seung Ho, Kim Dong Hwi kidnap Yoo Su Bin; Lee Joo Young tries to chase them down