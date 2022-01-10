BamBam adorns the title of a fashionista in the new concept photos for upcoming album ‘B’

ABYSS Company raised expectations by releasing the track list and concept photos of the mini album 'B', which will be released on January 18th through BamBam's official social media handles, on January 9th and 10th. The new set of concept photos displays him in a futuristic set of clothes, surrounded by bubbles and captured on a fish-eye camera.

The mini-album 'B' contains a total of 6 songs including 'Who Are You', which drew attention with Red Velvet's Seulgi and the title songs 'Slow Mo', 'Subliminal', 'Let Me Love You', and 'Ride or Die'. this was included. Following the first mini album, BamBam also participated as a lyricist for most of the songs this time. In the title song 'Slow Mo', a famous American singer-songwriter, Pink Sweat$ participated.

The first concept photo that was released also stimulates curiosity about the second mini-album 'B'. The concept photo contains a side view and a BamBam staring straight ahead through a transparent acrylic sphere. It is creating a different atmosphere from the title poster released on January 8th. BamBam, who showed bright and lovely energy through the first mini-album 'riBBon', the second mini-album 'B' will be released at 2:30 pm IST on January 18th.

BamBam is a Thai rapper, singer, songwriter and record producer based in South Korea, and a member of the boy band GOT7. On January 19, 2021, following the expiration of his contract, he left JYP Entertainment. On March 5, 2021, ABYSS Company announced that BamBam had signed an exclusive contract with them.

