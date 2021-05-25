Bambam announces first solo activity 7 years after debut; Mysterious teaser and title poster released

Bambam is starting afresh with a full-fledged activity as a solo singer after 7 years of debut.

GOT7 rapper Kunpimuk Bhuwakul, mononymously Bambam, released a monochrome poster via his SNS at midnight KST on May 24. Captioned with COMING SOON, the post revealed a comeback on June 15. The upcoming project will be his first release under his new label ABYSS COMPANY, following his departure from JYP Entertainment.

The teaser features Bambam, dressed in a suit with a ribbon tied at the back, facing away from the camera as a small beam of light shines on his head. Bambam is known for keeping his lips as sealed as possible when it comes to album spoilers, though he tends to reveal a lot through concealed actions. So this post really raises questions about what he will show through his first solo album.

The Thai origin artist, also referred to as Bae Munbae in South Korea, has shown his solo prowess when the seven members of GOT7 produced solo songs for album Present: You. He has also released the song Phi Mai Lau Luang (I’m Not a Con-Heartist) for the 2020 Thai film The Con-Heartist, as well as the tune Beat Your Best for the energy drink brand BK. But the forthcoming project will be Bambam’s first official release as a soloist.

Following their departure from JYP Entertainment, members of GOT7 have each signed to separate labels. Rapper Jackson shared that they would spend the year focusing on self. Despite the members of GOT7 focusing on their solo careers for now, they have assured fans that the group would still be there. JayB also expressed his wishes for the group to release at least one album every year.

Credits :Abyss Company

