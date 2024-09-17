BamBam confirmed to make India debut at K-town Festival 2; GOT7 member to perform in Mumbai on December 14
GOT7’s BamBam has confirmed his appearance at the K-town Festival 2 on December 14th in Mumbai. The star is set to make his first ever debut performance in India. Know more!
GOT7's BamBam is set to perform at the K-Town Festival 2 in Mumbai, India, on December 14, 2024. This will be his first visit to India, generating tremendous excitement among fans. The announcement was made on September 17, revealing that BamBam, a Thai rapper and singer based in South Korea and a member of the boy band GOT7, will be a highlight of the 2024 K-Town Festival.
Check out the poster announcing his upcoming performance below-