BamBam debuts unreleased track ‘Wheels Up’ at NBA halftime show; GOT7’s Hard Carry heard at venue

BamBam is a world renowned star and that is no secret. He is a singer-songwriter, dancer and producer on top of being one of the most self-aware artists out there. Self-aware in the sense he knows and recognises his hard work and the fruition of it. So when he became the NBA team Golden State Warriors' global ambassador, it came as a welcome surprise to the singer and his fans.

On April 7, during the game between the Warriors and the Los Angeles Lakers at Chase Center, BamBam officially became the first K-pop star to perform at a halftime show. The ahgases in the stands couldn’t fathom the same as they poured in large numbers to support him and bought official merch after lining up for a long time.

Moreover, BamBam soon debuted his unreleased track ‘Wheels Up’ at the show that surprisingly a large part of the crowd stayed back to witness instead of running off as is usually seen. Complete with light choreography, surrounded by his team of cheerleading dancers, BamBam was the star of the night.

Watch him perform below.

Apart from his solo endeavors, BamBam is also a part of group GOT7 along with his six other members as they have become one of the biggest K-pop acts. Fans also noted how the group’s hit track ‘Hard Carry’ played at the venue and thanked BamBam for bringing their music to the large stage.

Join the biggest community of K-Pop fans live on Pinkvilla Rooms to get one step closer to your favourite K-Celebs! Click here to join.

ALSO READ: Here’s the April 2022 K-Pop comebacks featuring EXO’s Suho, BIGBANG, Dreamcatcher, SHINee’s Onew and more