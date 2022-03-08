BamBam joins OST line-up for An Hyo Seop & Kim Sejeong’s ‘Business Proposal’ with ‘Melting’

It’s official, GOT7’s BamBam is all set for his first Korean OST! BamBam will be lending his voice to the original soundtrack for the ongoing series, ‘Business Proposal’. BamBam’s upcoming OST for the series, ‘Melting’, will be releasing on March 9 at 6 pm KST (2:30 pm IST).

SBS’ ‘Business Proposal’ is based on a web novel that was adapted into a webtoon, and is a romantic comedy about an office employee who goes on a blind date while hiding her identity in place of her friend, with her company’s CEO. The series stars Ahn Hyo Seop as Kang Tae Mu, the dapper third-generation chaebol and CEO in question, and Kim Sejeong as Shin Ha Ri, the employee desperately attempting to hide her true identity.

Though BamBam has previously released an OST for the Thai film ‘The Con-Heartist’ in 2020, this is his first K-drama OST. The artist has had a busy 2022 so far, by first releasing his second mini album ‘B’ in January, followed by his collaboration with popular Thai rappers F.Hero and Youngohm for the single ‘Skrrt’, and now his upcoming K-drama OST with ‘Melting’ for ‘Business Proposal’.

GOT7’s BamBam is a Thai rapper, singer, songwriter and record producer based in South Korea. He debuted in 2014 as a member of the group with ‘Girls Girls Girls’, and made his solo debut with his first EP ‘Ribbon’ in June 2021. Following this, BamBam dropped his digital single ‘Who Are You’ featuring Red Velvet’s Seulgi, serving as a pre-release for his second EP, ‘B’.

SBS’ ‘Business Proposal’ airs every Monday and Tuesday on SBS TV and is also available for streaming on Netflix in select regions.

