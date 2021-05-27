BamBam releases second concept poster & pre order details for riBBon; Posts fan edits to show his love

BamBam is making his solo comeback with his first mini-album and looks like both him & the fans are pretty excited for it! Read on to find out more.

BamBam has been pretty busy since the last few months and not as active as before. Which is understandable, because he was gearing up for his solo comeback with a first-ever mini-album! He did a live broadcast a couple of days ago and tried his best to not give spoilers. He also expertly dodged questions about the album when fans asked about the number of songs, or genre or other things.

On May 26, the Thai rapper and singer, now under Abyss, released the second concept photo of his mini-album titled ‘riBBon’. Different from the previous one, we see BamBam in a light coloured, loose, elegant Satin shirt paired up with floral printed pants. The atmosphere looks ethereal and it looks like he’s defying gravity by floating in mid-air. He looks both happy and relaxed at a place other than the real world.

Check out the concept photos below:

Along with the photos, the pre-order details of ‘riBBon’ were also released. The album has two versions - Pandora and riBBon version. The aesthetic of the album is also similar to the magical feel BamBam’s concept photos give, that even the name of the version ‘Pandora’ gives off. The outer box looks like a gift with a ribbon tied on it and looks impressive. The album consists of a 100 page photobook, lyrics postcard, clear photo card, sticker, poster, CD and clear polaroid. The pre-orders have already begun. Check out the websites fans can order it from officially below.

After the release of the enchanting title poster a couple days ago, Ahgases were quick to edit any and everyone (especially GOT7 members) in that concept. BamBam noticed them and posted some of the edits on his Twitter saying, “I love how you guys can turn me to everything #riBBon”. Naturally, fans started posting more edits and we’re sure it’s going to give BamBam a great time! See the fan edits that BamBam noticed and tweeted below!

I love how you guys can turn me to everything #riBBon pic.twitter.com/5Rn00iCuvX — BamBam (@BamBam1A) May 25, 2021

Abyss Company in a statement said, "I hope fans will wait happily while guessing the messages that BamBam wants to convey with his first album through concept photos that will be released in the future." BamBam’s ‘riBBon’ will officially release on June 15, 6PM KST.

How excited are you for BamBam’s solo comeback? Which version of the album do you like better? Share your thoughts with us in the comments below!

