BamBam reveals he was almost replaced by THIS K-pop idol in GOT7

BamBam, a member of the boyband GOT7, recently released the third episode of his talk show, Bam's House season 2. He invited his close friend, DAY6's YoungK, as a guest. In this episode, they delved into their deep friendship, reminisced about their trainee days, and discussed various topics. During their conversation, BamBam revealed the original member who could have been a part of his K-pop group GOT7 instead of him.

YoungK on Bam’s house

YoungK and BamBam have maintained a strong friendship since their trainee days, and being under the same label, JYP Entertainment, both DAY6 and GOT7 members, are known for their close bond. While discussing their shared passion for music, BamBam made a surprising revelation on his show. He shared that instead of him, YoungK originally could have been a part of GOT7. “I talked about this a lot in an interview... that I wasn't supposed to be part of GOT7. He's the original member. This is the first time revealing that you (YoungK) were the original member.”

BamBam further revealed that since all of them were part of the initial lineup, YoungK could indeed have debuted in GOT7 instead of him. YoungK's journey with GOT7 members included their participation in YG Entertainment's show WIN: Who is Next? as part of JYP's rapping team, alongside GOT7's Mark Tuan and Jackson Wang, facing off against the combined rapping teams of Team A and Team B, who later debuted as Winner and iKon, respectively. Given his close involvement with the other GOT7 members, YoungK could have easily become a member of the group. However, YoungK eventually made his debut in Day6.

In 2014, YoungK was initially selected as a member of the five-member rock band 5Live under JYP Entertainment, but their debut plans were canceled. The band was later reformed as Day6 in 2015 after the addition of drummer Dowoon.

Watch Season 2 Episode 3 of Bam's House with YoungK here-

BamBam’s talk show Bam House

GOT7's BamBam has launched his new YouTube show titled Bam House. On January 13, he inaugurated a new YouTube channel under the same name and shared Episode 0 of his talk show.

In Bam House, BamBam invites various guests to his home to engage in discussions on various topics. The show is planned and produced by director Kim Kwang Soo, known for his work on KBS variety programs.

As a teaser for the show, BamBam introduced his first video titled "It's so Bam to see you! I'm BamBam living in Bam House"

The video includes a comprehensive tour of his home where BamBam discusses his interior design choices. He also expresses his love for beer and even brings in a brewmaster to help him create his own beer.

Furthermore, BamBam introduces his very first guest, Sung Hae Eun, known for her appearance on TVING's dating show EXchange 2 (Transit Love 2). The two greet each other with enthusiasm and anticipation, setting the stage for exciting discussions.

You can watch Episode 0 with English subtitles below to know more about BamBam's new show:

