BamBam’s solo album ‘riBBon’ achieves THIS huge milestone

GOT7’s Bambam sells over 100,000 copies of his album within one month of its release. FInd out more below.

On 8 July, Gaon released their chart details for the first half of 2021. According to the charts, GOT7’s BamBam’s new album has sold over 100,000 copies. BamBam’s mini solo album ‘riBBon’ was released on 15 June and has since then taken over the playlists of all the awaiting fans. These numbers are nothing new for the idol group that debuted in 2014 but instead show the continued support from their fandom.

BamBam is the first member of the group GOT7 to release his Korean solo album. After ending his exclusive contract with JYP Entertainment, the Thai rapper-singer signed with ABYSS COMPANY also housing his former JYPE labelmate Sunmi. His new EP, riBBon as well the title track of the same name, have received words of praise from the listeners with the music video for riBBon racking more than 10 million views in the first 24 hours. As a new solo artist's first album, these numbers hold great significance.

The album consists of 6 tracks and has a bright, fun vibe that strays from Bambam's usual style of music. The title track's music video shows him being 'reborn', a nod to his solo career and life outside JYP Entertainment. The lyrics ask the world to await this new side of him and promise a good time once you untie the ribbon. Bambam's famous initials 'BB' also made a cameo in the album name.

Watch the video for riBBon below:

It is indeed a big step in Bambam’s career and we will continue to support him just like all the other Ahgases.

Credits :ABYSS COMPANY

