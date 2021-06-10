BamBam shows a never seen before style in a dreamy, Wes Anderson type MV teaser for upcoming album riBBon

Watch the video and check out more details of BamBam's first mini-album, riBBon, here.

June, 2021 is turning out to be the best month for K-Pop fans. Especially for Ahgases or iGOT7 as the maknae-line, BamBam and Yugyeom are all set to release their solo ventures this month! The Thai-born K-Pop star BamBam mentioned in one his VLives that this album will show fans a new side of him, and by the looks of concept photos and MV teasers, it looks just like that.

BamBam first took to Twitter Spaces to have an impromptu chat with fans across the world, on June 9. He broke the record by having 42k+ listeners, the highest ever on Twitter Spaces. During the live, he informed fans about another release at 12 AM KST (8:30 PM IST) and asked them to look forward to it. The live ended at 8:20 PM IST and ten minutes later, the first MV teaser of riBBon was released. In the teaser, BamBam is in a Wes Anderson-esque world - dreamlike, playing with loud pastel colours and a refreshing vibrant world. The start scene is quite similar to a scene from the Wes Anderson movie ‘The Grand Budapest Hotel’ where he is sitting in a room full of gift boxes, with his name written on all of them.

BamBam sports soft makeup that blends well with the soft, pastel-ish atmosphere created in the teaser. However, it was the end part that made fans go crazy. BamBam included his signature ‘Skrrt Skrrt’ in his music, which was completely unpredictable. It also gives a glimpse into the music he will be creating, as he had mentioned that he wanted to try something different and this album itself will be a completely different style than what he had been doing as a part of GOT7, in one of his VLives.

Watch the beautiful MV teaser for riBBon below:

The rapper also released the tracklist yesterday and he has actively taken part in writing and composing songs, making his first mini-album much more meaningful. The album riBBon will release on June 15 at 6 PM KST (2:30 PM IST)

