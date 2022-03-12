BamBam tops iTunes charts in multiple regions with ‘Business Proposal’ OST

BamBam has released his first ever Korean OST, and it is a certified hit! The GOT7 member released ‘Melting’, as an original soundtrack for the ongoing series ‘Business Proposal’, at 6 pm KST (2:30 pm IST) on March 9, making it his first time lending his voice to a Korean OST.

At the time of writing, BamBam’s OST ‘Melting’ has hit number 1 on iTunes Top Songs chart in at least 13 different countries, including Brazil, Finland, Turkey, Israel, Saudi Arabia, and Thailand. BamBam has previously released an original soundtrack for the Thai film ‘The Con-Heartist’ in 2020, but this is his first K-drama OST. Notably, not only is this a first for BamBam, but is also special in a different way, as the artist once trained together with ‘Business Proposal’ star Ahn Hyo Seop when the actor was an idol trainee at JYP Entertainment.

Starring Ahn Hyo Seop as Kang Yae Mu, a dapper third-generation chaebol and CEO, and Kim Sejeong as Shin Ha Ri, an employee desperately attempting to hide her true identity from the CEO, SBS’ ‘Business Proposal’ is a romantic comedy based on a web novel that was adapted into a webtoon. The series follows an office employee who goes on a blind date while hiding her identity in place of her friend, with her company’s CEO, and the resulting chaos.

Meanwhile, BamBam has had a busy 2022, releasing his second mini album ‘B’ in January, followed by his collaboration with popular Thai rappers F.Hero and Youngohm for the single ‘Skrrt’, along with the newly released OST, ‘Melting’.

SBS’ ‘Business Proposal’ airs every Monday and Tuesday on SBS TV and is also available for streaming on Netflix in select regions.

