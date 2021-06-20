BamBam & Yugyeom share the same waiting room for SBS Inkigayo; Show their chaotic energy during interview

Check out the GOT7 maknae line's precious moments here.

The June 20 SBS Inkigayo show will be remembered forever by Ahgases. Since venturing on their solo journey, GOT7 members have hardly been seen together in public. After BamBam and Yugyeom announced their solo release dates being only a day apart, fans wanted them to bump into each other on music shows and more. Even the support that other GOT7 members showed the maknaes was heartwarming to see! But Ahgases had only thought of them posting selfies while on the same music shows, not them sharing the same room!

On June 20, BamBam uploaded a photo of the waiting room which had Yugyeom and BamBam written on it, with the caption ‘Oh Yeah~ 97’ and a green heart. They even greeted fans in the GOT7 style, making millions of Ahgases’ hearts melt. During their interview with the MCs, Yugyeom and BamBam both went, “Come and get it! We are GOT7” moving on to introducing their solo songs. They even shared their favourite dance moves of each other's songs, making each fan scream with delight!

Check out the picture BamBam shared and their interview below:

The fun doesn’t stop just at that. BamBam and Yugyeom even took a polaroid selfie and uploaded it! Take a look at the selfie here:

Yugyeom even did the riBBon challenge with BamBam on TikTok!

BamBam made his solo comeback with his 1st mini-album titled ‘riBBon’ which surpassed 10 million views in 24 hours of its release. The album is all things bright, cheerful and inspiring, as it perfectly resonates with BamBam’s personality.

Yugyeom made his solo debut under AOMG with his EP titled ‘Point of View: U’, with a pre-release track called ‘I Want U Around feat. DeVita’ and title track ‘All Your Fault feat. GRAY’. He topped Genie charts and is busy promoting them on various entertainment shows.

Both the maknaes will also be appearing on Hoody’s cooking talk show called ‘Hoody’s Diner’ on June 29, 6 PM KST.

Ahgases, how did you like the maknaes getting together and sharing the chaotic energy with you? Tell us in the comments below!

