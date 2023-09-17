BAMBAM’s AREA52 Concert: GOT7's leader joins Youngjae and Yugyeom in singing NANANA from crowd

BamBam kicked off his first solo world tour AREA 52 in Seoul. The concert took place on September 16. Fans were taken by an astonishing surprise when they saw that four out of seven members of the K-pop group GOT7 made their way to the event. What unfolded next was a sight to behold for all the GOT7 fans. Youngjae, Yugyeom, and GOT7 leader Jay B surprised fans.

GOT7’s Jay B joins BamBam, Youngjae, and Yugyeom during NANANA

BamBam, who kicked off his world tour from his first show in Seoul, surprised fans when Yugyeom and Youngjae joined him on stage during the concert. Yugyeom and Youngjae were surprise acts planned by BamBam for his first show of the solo world tour AREA 52. BamBam opened the concert with a track called Satellites and after performing a few more tracks. Yugyeom and Youngjae made guest appearances.

Yugyeom performed his track LOLO and Youngjae performed VIBIN. When the trio came back on stage, they performed NANANA where the GOT7 leader Jay B who came to show support for BamBam's solo concert joined them from the crowds and vibed to the song. This moment was heartwarming for all the GOT7 fans. You can watch the very moment that made the whole fandom go weak in their knees below:

BamBam's first solo world tour AREA 52

BamBam made the announcement about the tour in July 2023 by posting the concert schedule on social media. The world tour was kicked off from Seoul on September 16 which turned out to be a successful show. Following this, BamBam will be performing in Manila on September 22 and in Macau on September 30. The next stops Kuala Lumpur and Bangkok will be covered on October 15 and 28 respectively. Bambam made his solo debut in 2021 with riBBon his first mini album and released EP B his second mini album in 2022. In March 2023, BamBam released Sour & Sweet, his first studio album.

