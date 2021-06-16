BamBam's solo debut with riBBon breaks records; Racks 10M views in 24 hours

riBBon received hot response both domestically and abroad.

According to his agency Abyss Company on June 16, 2021, BamBam's first solo album riBBon, released on June 15, topped the iTunes Album charts in 34 regions. The title song riBBon topped the iTunes Songs charts in 29 regions. The title song riBBon, not only topped the music charts abroad but also the real-time charts on the domestic music chart Genie. The song also recorded a Genie Roof Hit this year making him the first male soloist and seventh artist overall to achieve this in 2021 and taking BamBam a step closer to fulfilling his wish - "want(ing) to be recognized in Korea".

On the day of the album's release, more than 740,000 people watched the live showcase held on YouTube, V LIVE, Shopping LIVE, and Facebook, and recorded 140 million hearts on V LIVE, garnering a hot response. On Twitter, it topped the trending list in 11 countries including Worldwide, Canada, Thailand, United Arab Emirates, and Mexico.

Today, the music video for ribbon officially recorded 10 Million views on Youtube after 24 hours of its release and BamBam celebrated by sharing the news on his Twitter and thanking Ahgases for his success.

The title song riBBon is a song with an easygoing and addictive melody line and hopeful lyrics, and containing BamBam's bright and lovely energy. The choreography has quite a few highlights which are sure to go viral. BamBam is once again meeting with fans around the world today, June 16, through Twitter Blue Room Live at 8 pm KST.

Credits :Abyss Company

