‘Ban The Empire Series’ trends as netizens slam the OTT show for ‘glorifying Mughals’

Netizens have started objecting to the Hotstar series 'The Empire', as the episodes popped out, accusing the makers of 'glorifying' the Islamic invader Babur. The Empire comes with a powerful ensemble of cast which includes Shabana Azmi, Dino Morea, Drashti Dhami, Kunal Kapoor, Aditya Seal, Sahher Bambba, Rahul Dev and others. Produced by Nikkhil Advani, the series is based on Alex Rutherford’s "Empire of the Moghul: Raiders from the North”. The show spans across eight episodes that are set in the late 15th and early 16th centuries. It documents the rise and fall of the Mughal Empire and Babur's dynasty.

Soon after netizens binge-watched the episodes of The Empire, released on the OTT platform, took to their Twitter handles and expressed anger over the 'wrong portrayal of Babur' which led to the trend - hashtag Ban The Empire Series. One of the users wrote, “Cleaning the image of an invador and idol breaker. Really ? #BanTheEmpireSeries”, another one said, “In future, movies will be made glorifying the Taliban..That’s just the way it is…#BanTheEmpireSeries”. A third one penned, “Ban the fake story”. Many viewers continue to protest against the show and have also called out others to boycott the series. A while ago, ‘Uninstall Hotstar’ also started trending as Hotstar landed itself in trouble after online streaming platform rejected the grievance complaints against The Empire series.

Check out the tweets here.

In future, movies will be made glorifying the Taliban..That’s just the way it is.. #BanTheEmpireSeries — kamini.rupani (@kaminirupani) August 27, 2021

#BanTheEmpireSeries#UninstallHotstar #BoycottHotstar #BoycottTheEmpire

Babur commited genocide of hindus, he was a mass murderer, a rapist, a invador, he deserves hell. — Harshit Ratnoo हर्षित रतनू (@harshitratnoo) August 27, 2021

I support#BanTheEmpireSeries — Nagesh Kumar Sahu (@NageshK79922918) August 27, 2021

#BanTheEmpireSeries the most horrendous plot ever. Historically inaccurate. — Anwesha Banerjee (@ONESA092) August 27, 2021

Ban the fake history #BanTheEmpireSeries — Venki (@Venki__1989) August 27, 2021

ban ban ban #BanTheEmpireSeries — Mrinal Pujari (@mrinal_pujari) August 27, 2021

How can someone glorify Mughals and what makes me more angry is that we are not doing enough to stop this people. #BanTheEmpireSeries — Atulpatidar (@Atulpatidar19) August 27, 2021

Cleaning the image of an invador and idol breaker. Really ?#BanTheEmpireSeries — Aditya Rana (@RanaAditya2205) August 27, 2021

The Empire show is created by Nikkhil Advani and directed by Mitakshara Kumar. It was released on August 27.

