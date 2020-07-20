  1. Home
  2. entertainment

Bandish Bandits Trailer: Naseeruddin Shah's new web series is all about love, music and taking risks

Amazon Prime's offering for the month of August is Bandish Bandits -- a story of two starkly different musicians and their journey. Check out the trailer below.
1955 reads Mumbai
Trailers,Bandish Bandits,Naseeruddin Shah,Shreya Chaudhary,Ritwik BhowmikBandish Bandits Trailer: Naseeruddin Shah's new web series is all about love, music and taking risks
  • 0
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • Share on whatsapp

After serving its viewers with the gritty Paatal Lok and controversial Rasbhari, Amazon Prime's offering for the month of August is Bandish Bandits. While the show 's title doesn't hint particularly towards music, the story does revolve around two musicians. Starring actors Shreya Chaudhary of Dear Maya fame, Ritwik Bhowmik, Naseeruddin Shah and Atul Kulkarni among others, the makers of Bandish Bandits dropped its trailer today. In the three-minute trailer, we get to see the lead actors Shreya and Ritwik -- two contrasting personalities and musicians coming together. 

While Tamanna is the hip musician and a singing sensation, Radhe comes from the Rathore Gharana and thus is bound to follow the family's legacy in music and in his grandfather's (Naseeruddin) footsteps . The two collaborate for a song as Tamanna desperately needs a hit. However, Radhe's grandfather does not take his collaboration well and eventually disowns him from their gharana. The 10-part series will take the viewer through their common love for music, their family conflicts and above all, risking everything for either your musical legacy or love. 

The chemistry of Tamanna and Radhe is ample and the show's supporting cast is packed with talented artists like Atul Kulkarni, Kunaal Roy Kapur, Amit Mistry, Sheeba Chaddha, Rajesh Tailang and Rahul Kumar. The show's music is done by the supremely talented trio Shankar, Ehsaan and Loy and the trailer was launched on Naseeruddin Shah’s birthday on Monday. 

Check out Bandish Bandits trailer below:

Produced and created by Amritpal Singh Bindra and directed by actor Anand Tiwari, the series will stream from August 4.

Do you think Bandish Bandits looks promising? Let us know in the comments below. 

Credits :Pinkvilla

Stay updated with the latest entertainment,fashion and lifestyle news. Get our Newsletter

Latest Videos
Here’s why Sushant Singh Rajput’s last film Dil Bechara should be on your watchlist
Bulbbul’s Tripti Dimri on the success, Laila Manju’s failure, nepotism, challenge being an outsider
Weekly Tarot Horoscope for all Sun Signs (July 19-26): All about your love life, career & health
Mukesh Chhabra on last call with Sushant Singh Rajput & sudden demise: Didn’t know he was depressed
Did you know Priyanka Chopra Jonas’ audition for Quantico was her first ever audition? Find out more FACTS
Bhumi Pednekar Birthday Special: Take a look at these LESSER KNOWN facts about the actress
Priyanka Chopra on her struggles, facing racism, Nick Jonas being a better cook & her dad’s advice
Dil Hi Toh Hai‘s Karan Kundrra & Yogita Bihani share secrets, reveal who will get married FIRST
Amitabh Bachchan, Abhishek Bachchan to Parth Samthaan & others who tested positive for COVID-19
Sushant Singh Rajput and Rhea Chakraborty: Everything you need to know about their love timeline
Katrina Kaif on Salman Khan, family, relationships & being friends with ex

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement.

Options

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement