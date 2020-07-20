Bandish Bandits Trailer: Naseeruddin Shah's new web series is all about love, music and taking risks

Amazon Prime's offering for the month of August is Bandish Bandits -- a story of two starkly different musicians and their journey. Check out the trailer below.

After serving its viewers with the gritty Paatal Lok and controversial Rasbhari, Amazon Prime's offering for the month of August is Bandish Bandits. While the show 's title doesn't hint particularly towards music, the story does revolve around two musicians. Starring actors Shreya Chaudhary of Dear Maya fame, Ritwik Bhowmik, Naseeruddin Shah and Atul Kulkarni among others, the makers of Bandish Bandits dropped its trailer today. In the three-minute trailer, we get to see the lead actors Shreya and Ritwik -- two contrasting personalities and musicians coming together.

While Tamanna is the hip musician and a singing sensation, Radhe comes from the Rathore Gharana and thus is bound to follow the family's legacy in music and in his grandfather's (Naseeruddin) footsteps . The two collaborate for a song as Tamanna desperately needs a hit. However, Radhe's grandfather does not take his collaboration well and eventually disowns him from their gharana. The 10-part series will take the viewer through their common love for music, their family conflicts and above all, risking everything for either your musical legacy or love.

The chemistry of Tamanna and Radhe is ample and the show's supporting cast is packed with talented artists like Atul Kulkarni, Kunaal Roy Kapur, Amit Mistry, Sheeba Chaddha, Rajesh Tailang and Rahul Kumar. The show's music is done by the supremely talented trio Shankar, Ehsaan and Loy and the trailer was launched on Naseeruddin Shah’s birthday on Monday.

Produced and created by Amritpal Singh Bindra and directed by actor Anand Tiwari, the series will stream from August 4.

