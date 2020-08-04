  • facebook
Bandish Bandits Twitter Review: Netizens hail web series' music by Shankar Ehsaan Loy, opens to great reviews

Bandish Bandits has opened to largely great reactions on Twitter. While some have loved the music, others seem to be in love with the newcomers who have performed well.
Amazon Prime's offering for the month of August is Bandish Bandits. One-of-a-kind musical web series, the show revolves around two musicians. Starring actors Shreya Chaudhary of Dear Maya fame, Ritwik Bhowmik, Naseeruddin Shah and Atul Kulkarni among others, Bandish Bandits released today. The show and its actors have generated quite a buzz on social media and looks like the show has resonated with quite a few who have already binge-watched the show. 

The lead actors, Shreya and Ritwik, play the characters of two musicians from two different worlds. While Tamanna is the hip musician and a rising pop star, Radhe comes from the Rathore Gharana and thus is bound to follow the family's legacy in music. The webs series' music is by Shankar Ehsaan Loy and already seems to be a hit online. 

The web series has opened to largely great reactions on Twitter. While some have loved the music, others seem to be in love with the newcomers who have performed well. One user wrote, "#BandishBandits ! Finally something unique comes here ! It's far far better than that Bollywood glamourised masala!" While another tweeted, "I'll be honest. I didn't like #BandishBandits trailer. But the show is rapidly growing on me. Excellent acting." 

Check out Twitter reactions to Bandish Bandits:

Credits :Pinkvilla

