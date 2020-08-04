Bandish Bandits Twitter Review: Netizens hail web series' music by Shankar Ehsaan Loy, opens to great reviews

Bandish Bandits has opened to largely great reactions on Twitter. While some have loved the music, others seem to be in love with the newcomers who have performed well.

Amazon Prime's offering for the month of August is Bandish Bandits. One-of-a-kind musical web series, the show revolves around two musicians. Starring actors Shreya Chaudhary of Dear Maya fame, Ritwik Bhowmik, Naseeruddin Shah and Atul Kulkarni among others, Bandish Bandits released today. The show and its actors have generated quite a buzz on social media and looks like the show has resonated with quite a few who have already binge-watched the show.

The lead actors, Shreya and Ritwik, play the characters of two musicians from two different worlds. While Tamanna is the hip musician and a rising pop star, Radhe comes from the Rathore Gharana and thus is bound to follow the family's legacy in music. The webs series' music is by Shankar Ehsaan Loy and already seems to be a hit online.

The web series has opened to largely great reactions on Twitter. While some have loved the music, others seem to be in love with the newcomers who have performed well. One user wrote, "#BandishBandits ! Finally something unique comes here ! It's far far better than that Bollywood glamourised masala!" While another tweeted, "I'll be honest. I didn't like #BandishBandits trailer. But the show is rapidly growing on me. Excellent acting."

Check out Twitter reactions to Bandish Bandits:

I'll be honest. I didn't like #BandishBandits trailer. But the show is rapidly growing on me. Excellent acting — Rohan (@rohan_esports) August 4, 2020

#BandishBandits ! Finally something unique comes here ! It's far far better than that Bollywood glamourised masala !

It's a musical masterpiece, treat for every indian music lover ! Great performances by all the cast. specially @atul_kulkarni ! pic.twitter.com/811tRJ3QUU — Smit. (@smit_vasava29) August 4, 2020

My heart feels so Full right now

What acting & What music !!!

Not even kidding I had goosebumps all over my body when virrah & Garaj Garaj jugalbandi was playin!!

So good & so refreshing #BandishBandits #BandishBanditsreview #myheart pic.twitter.com/5KSZpX2qnL — Somyashree Mishra (@Eunorimya) August 4, 2020

Kahani Ghar Ghar ki + some Folk & Hindi music with scenic beauty of Rajasthan = #BandishBandits @PrimeVideoIN — Abhijit Mahanta (@abhijitmahanta_) August 4, 2020

@Shankar_Live, how are you going to better this?? SEL have set a high bar for themselves with #BandishBandits — Suchitra Ramani (@succhee) August 4, 2020

Your time is now Radhe!! #BandishBandits is top notch!

The music

The characters

The plot

The acting

Jodhpur! pic.twitter.com/dgjMqQkl6r — Milam sah (@MilamSah) August 4, 2020

#BandishBandits #AmazonPrimeVideo Wonderful show..... I loved it ..... Seen continuously with only 1 hour brake ..... just finished it.... But please release #mirzapur2

ASAP — KAUSHIK KARFORMA (@kaushikjojo) August 4, 2020

