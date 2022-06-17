Bandon Mein Tha Dum Twitter Review: Fans re-live India’s historic Test Series win against Australia in Gabba

Ever since the web series Bandon Mein Tha Dum was announced, cricket lovers had been jumping with joy. This web series promised to take all the cricket aficionados on a nail-biting journey of the 2020/21 India tour of Australia. It was indeed India’s historic win against Australia and the web series, which will get you back to those times has finally been released. Netizens cannot stop praising this show and have given it a thumbs up. Check out what the fans have to say about this web series on Twitter.

Taking to their Twitter handle, one user wrote, “Shardul Thakur is my favourite, that's how I'll end itRe-lived that historic series again. #BandonMeinThaDum @neerajpofficial.” Another user wrote, “What a documentary! It's so good. Goosebumps on every moment there. Amazing narration. Amazing direction. This comeback is one of the greatest comebacks which is shown really so well. The memories are back. You surely have to watch this!” A third u ser wrote, “All you have to do is to watch #BandonMeinThaDum and you will fall in love with @ashwinravi99, If you haven't already.” Another user wrote, “So glad our greatest test series win is a documentary now. Wonderfully told n directed by @neerajpofficial ‘Indian history shows that they never strike first, but if you instigate them, then they are ferocious in reply’.

For the unversed, Bandon Mein Tha Dum is coupled with a powerful script, behind-the-scenes footage, candid narratives from the winning squad like Ajinkya Rahane, Ravichandran Ashwin, Cheteshwar Pujara, Mohammad Siraj, Rishabh Pant and Hanuma Vihari, their coaches, as well as journalists who covered the series. This web series sheds light on the trials and tribulations that the Indian cricket team had to navigate ahead of their unforgettable victory against Team Australia at their home ground of Gabba, where they hadn't lost a Test match for 32 years.

The web series focuses on how the team played extraordinarily high-quality cricket and simultaneously redefined the concept of hard work, perseverance, determination, and commitment, setting the highest standards of sportsmanship while breathing new life into the fading format of Test cricket!

