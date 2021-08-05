Bang Min Ah, Shim Dal Gi and Han Sung Min portray realistic teenage troubles in ‘Snowball’ trailer

Snowball is the directorial debut of Lee Woo Jung, who has constantly been creating thought provoking short films. Based on the novel of the same name, the movie follows the life of Kang Yi (Bang Min Ah), So Yeon (Han Sung Min) and Aa Ram (Shim Dal Gi) who are bestfriends and confused youth that are unique in their own way. The trailer begins with the three of them laughing and enjoying their school life as much as possible but it soon turns dark with their stoic confrontations, running away from home and frustrated mental state.

Gangi, Soyeong, and Aram are best friends who go to the same high school. Gangi appears relatively normal, compared to Soyeong who dreams of becoming a model, or Aram who is unique in her own special way. One day, they decide to run away from home. However, life does not go easy on them. What is more serious are the cracks in their relationship. After their failed attempt to run away, they return home and go back to school only to face more challenges. What had happened to Soyeong and Gangi later prompts Soyeong to intentionally leave Gangi out, and the bullying gets worse as time goes by. Aram also has a hard time along the way. This adaptation of Lim Solah’s novel focuses on the friendship between three girls who are united by frustration with the mundane routine of high school life and its associated authority figures, only for their bond to be severed by otherwise different natures.

Snowball receives its world premiere in the ‘New Currents’ strand of the Busan International Film Festival, which should provide a springboard for further exposure at Asian-oriented events. Given the steady interest in youth-themed fare, an overseas streaming pickup has become a possibility for this indie production. The movie is set to release worldwide in September on a number of streaming platforms and we cannot wait to see how this beautifully dark film will pan out.

ALSO READ: Golden Child Bomin is set to feature opposite Shim Dalgi in new Kakao TV drama

Join the biggest community of K-Drama fans live on Pinkvilla Rooms to get one step closer to your favourite K-Celebs! Click here to join.

Who’s ready to watch this movie? Share your excitement with Pinkvilla in the comments below.