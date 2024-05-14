Bang PD forgot BTS' V? Fans find moments of HYBE Chairman not recognising star amid ignoring NewJeans' Danielle controversy

The HYBE and ADOR battle of power and control took a new turn a while ago when the focus was shifted to NewJeans' treatment by their parent agency. NewJeans’ parents on May 13 voiced that they felt the girl group’s members were ignored by HYBE’s chairman Bang Si Hyuk.

Amid accusations of Bang PD ignoring NewJeans’ Danielle having surfaced, now with it in fire, an old clip of BTS’ V calling out the HYBE chairman for forgetting his name has resurfaced.

As the NewJeans’ mistreatment by HYBE allegations continues, an old video has caught fans’ eyes. A while ago, Bang Si Hyuk was accused of ignoring NewJeans’ Danielle on various occasions. Later, NewJeans’ parents also accused the HYBE chairman of ignoring all the NewJeans members on many occasions.

As these ignorance allegations continue, an old video from BTS' rookie time has been dug out by fans. When BTS had just debuted, during a segment in the Rookie King show, V of BTS voiced out his complaint to Bang PD.

V’s complaint to Bang Si Hyuk was that he forgot the BTS member’s name and could not recognize him. The Christmas Tree singer went on to explain that once he was on the way to a store with RM when they crossed paths with the HYBE chairman and greeted him. Bang PD then asked who was next to Namjoon.

V also added that Bang PD could not remember his name for a year. He ended his grievance by asking to remember his name. The segment was fun where all the BTS members got the chance to voice out grievances and as can be seen from the video everyone was laughing.

However, recently when the video of BTS’ V saying Bang PD forgot his name resurfaced fans connected it with NewJeans’ Danielle being ignored by the HYBE chairman along with all the girl group members as claimed by their parents.

Recent developments in NewJeans, ADOR, and HYBE scandal

In the most recent developments, on May 13, 2024, NewJeans’ accusing email to HYBE has been made public. The NewJeans parent has accused HYBE of apparently planning to put the girl group on a 1.5-year hiatus after the Japan fan meet.

