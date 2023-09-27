Bang Si Hyuk of HYBE ranks 3rd on Billboard’s list of richest in global music industry

Bang Si Hyuk has entered the list of the richest people in the music industry globally. Many Korean music labels including BIGHIT MUSIC, Pledis Entertainment and BELIFT LABS are subsidiaries of HYBE Corporation. The company has emerged as one of the key players in the South Korean music industry and has successfully joined the list of top music producer and talent agency.

Bang Si Hyuk becomes the 3rd richest in music industry

On September 27, Billboard released a list of top money makers in the international music scene. Bang Si Hyuk ranked 3rd on the list, behind Spotify co-founders Daniel Ek and Martin Lorentzon. Billboard stated that Bang Si Hyuk has 31.8% ownership over HYBE’s stakes which are equivalent to 2.54 billion USD. The value of the stocks have shown a huge rise as last year they were valued at 1.7 billion USD. This rise has positively affected his rank towards the top three.

Rankings of other South Korean tycoons on the list

Other South Korean music industry giants also joined the list. JYP Entertainment’s Chief Creative Officer (CCO) Park Jin Young is listed at the 5th place. He is one of the largest shareholders when compared to others on the list. His stocks are valued at approximately 559 million USD. YG Entertainment’s Yang Hyun Suk was’nt far behind either and took the 8th spot. His stocks are worth $199 million USD.

The list clearly shows the effect and increasing popularity of South Korean media as out of top ten, three spots are taken up by them. Bang Si Hyuk ranked higher than Warner Music Group and Universal Music Group.

More about HYBE and Bang Si Hyuk

Bang Si Hyuk also known as Hitman Bang is a music producer and the chairman of HYBE Corporation. He debuted as a composer early in his life. In JYP Entertainmen’s early days, he used to work for the agency. He ranks 16th in the Forbes list of South Korea’s top 50 richest people.

Popular K-pop groups including BTS, SEVENTEEN, TomorrowXTogether, NewJeans, Le Sserafim and solo artists like Zico and Lee Hyun are under HYBE Corporation.

