Bang Si Hyuk seen with Ithaca Holdings founder Scooter Braun and rapper The Kid LAROI

The famous CEO and music producer Bang PD seen in the US. Read more to know about it.

HYBE Labels Founder Bang Si Hyuk was seen with Scooter Braun, the founder of Ithaca Holdings. Scooter Braun posted photos of him and Bang Si Hyuk in front of a special photo mirror with a possible tease of upcoming collaborations. Bang Si Hyuk was also spotted with The Kid LAROI with the latter sharing photos and writing a caption directed to the CEO of Columbia Records, Ron Perry, saying that fans want a collaboration. The speculation amongst fans increased since Tomorrow X Together’s Taehyun had also talked about The Kid LAROI reaching out to them.

Scooter Braun is the CEO and founder of Ithaca Holdings who is also known to manage artists like Justin Bieber, Ariana Grande, J Balvin and Demi Lovato. Ithaca Holdings was acquired by HYBE Labels and Scooter Braun became a member of the Board of Directors of HYBE. Bang Si Hyuk is the CEO of HYBE and also a music producer, lyricist and composer. HYBE was formerly known as Big Hit Entertainment. The company has several subsidiary labels like Pledis Entertainment which manages SEVENTEEN and NU’EST. When Big Hit Entertainment was rebranded, the subsidiary label Big Hit Music was formed which manages BTS, TXT and Lee Hyun. The acquisition of a major American music company itself had created a huge buzz amongst fans about the future possibilities in their favorite artists’ music.

The Kid LAROI is an Australian rapper, singer and songwriter who is currently with Columbia Records. He is from an Indigenous Australian nation as one of the Kamilaroi people, thus giving his stage name ‘LAROI’. His debut mixtape peaked at number one on Australian ARIA charts making him the youngest artist to achieve this feat. It also charted at number 3 on US Billboard 200. His photo with Bang Si Hyuk as well as TXT’s Taehyun talking about it could indicate some future work together.

Bang Si Hyuk PD is known to break boundaries in music and these sightings could hold something amazing for the future!

Check out the photos here:

Credits :HYBENews1

