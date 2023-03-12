Bang Si Hyuk’s HYBE decides to end dispute with Kakao over SM Entertainment; Will ‘cooperate’ on platforms

HYBE Corp. or HYBE which houses music groups such as BTS, SEVENTEEN, TOMORROW X TOGETHER and NewJeans, among others, went head to head with Kakao over obtaining the shares of the former’s rival company SM Entertainment. As Lee Soo Man decided to forgo his shares in the company by handing them over to HYBE and Kakao’s attempts to acquire newly issued shares were stopped by the court, the latter went for buying the existing shareholders’ stakes.

HYBE’s decision to withdraw

After an unsuccessful first attempt at conciliation between HYBE and Kakao the first time, it was reported that the representatives held another meeting a few days ago. The second one seems to have come to fruition as the two sides reportedly reached an agreement over SM Entertainment’s acquisition. On March 12, HYBE announced its withdrawal by stating that it will no longer pursue the acquisition. Instead, the company has decided to cooperate with Kakao on ‘platform-related matters’ which point towards a possible deal related to the Dear U/Bubble and Weverse fan community platforms. Earlier in the month, HYBE was pushing ahead with its operational plans by establishing joint social media accounts under the name ‘SM with HYBE’. It has now been confirmed that Kakao will go ahead with the SM Entertainment takeover.

SM Entertainment’s future

It remains unclear as to how SM Entertainment will function in the coming days as the two current co-CEOs, Chris Lee and Tak Youngjoon, have decided to step down. SM Entertainment’s management rights have been conceded to Kakao. However, it remains to be seen just how many shares will HYBE and Kakao own each which may impact the path ahead for the Lee Soo Man founded company.

Why did HYBE withdraw from the SM Entertainment acquisition?

According to a statement by the media giant itself, the said decision was reached after observing the market which may overheat due to its competition with Kakao and Kakao Entertainment. As the ongoing tender offer may affect the currency shareholders of HYBE in a negative way, they decided to step back. Meanwhile, Kakao has issued its own statement guaranteeing the independence of SM Entertainment by going ahead with its SM 3.0 plan.

