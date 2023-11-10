Former TREASURE member Bang Ye Dam exudes calm and cozy vibes with his warm vocals in Miss You

South Korean singer Bang Ye Dam, formerly part of the boy band TREASURE under YG Entertainment, unveiled his pre-release track Miss You from the upcoming mini album ONLY ONE on November 10 at 6 p.m. KST. The music video for the song was also released.

Miss You by Bang Ye Dam

Former TREASURE member Bang Ye Dam personally wrote and composed Miss You, a track that showcases a captivating piano melody harmonizing with his soulful vocals. The song delves into the theme of love, expressing poignant feelings of sadness. In the calm and cozy music video, Bang Ye Dam walks onto a solitary stage, delivering a heartfelt performance on the piano. His warm honey-like vocals as he serenades the listeners with his beautiful heartfelt lyrics add to the charm.

Soulful ballad Miss You serves as a pre-release track from his upcoming solo debut mini album Only One, scheduled for release on November 23 KST, and is entirely self-composed and written by the singer. On November 1 at midnight KST, the artist unveiled the teaser schedule chart for his highly anticipated 1st solo mini-album Only One. According to the chart, Bang Ye Dam is set to release the concept photo on November 3 at midnight KST, with the pre-release music video teaser and the full music video scheduled for November 9 and 10, respectively.

Watch the music video for Miss You here:

More about Bang Ye Dam

Bang Yedam gained prominence during his tenure at YG Entertainment, where he dedicated seven years as a trainee. Throughout this period, he showcased remarkable vocal talents and a captivating stage presence. His debut into the K-pop scene was marked by his part in the boy group TREASURE, signaling the start of his musical journey. In 2022, Bang Yedam wrapped up his longstanding association with YG Entertainment, embarking on a new chapter in his career as an independent producer and solo artist, revealing his unique musical style and creativity.

Now Bang Yedam is gearing up for his solo debut under his newly signed agency, GF Entertainment, which is also home to the boy group Kingdom. Collaborating on his solo album is the CEO of GF Entertainment, Namgoong Chan, who brings extensive experience in the music industry. Namgoong Chan has overseen the careers of various artists, including Kim Hyun-chul and IU, during his tenure at Loen Entertainment.

