Bangtan Bomb: BTS ARMY go feral over Bangtan leader RM aka Namjoon's 'workout' video from the sets of On MV

In the latest Bangtan bomb, we see BTS leader RM aka Kim Namjoon going on an impromptu run and doing push-ups at the On MV shoot. Check out the video below.

BTS leader RM, in 2020, has concentrated heavily on his workout routine and being in an unbelievable shape which makes even Jungkook and J-Hope go gaga over their Bangtan leader's big arms. BTS ARMY recently quipped how Big Hit Entertainment needs to close the gyms before the members begin to get even more buff than we are used to seeing the boys.

In the latest Bangtan Bomb cutely titled Run RM Run, we see Kim Namjoon on the sets of On Kinetic Manifesto MV in LA. Before the shoot commenced, adorned in a sleeveless white tee with his arms on display, Joonie warmed up by heading on an impromptu run and even did a set of push-ups to get into beast mode for the Map of the Soul: 7 lead single's hard-hitting, powerful choreography. With BTS' Boys With Fun playing in the background, the ending of the Bangtan Bomb saw RM gasping before walking towards the filming area. Almost a year after the On MV shoot, the final results have indeed been impressive as RM continues to work out leaving ARMY in absolute awe.

Check out the new Bangtan Bomb featuring RM on the sets of On MV below:

We adore this man and how!

ALSO READ: BTS leader RM aka Namjoon believes he'll become a different person if he keeps working out for a year or two

Meanwhile, BTS is currently gearing up for Big Hit Label's upcoming online concert New Year's Eve Live, which will see all artists (sans SEVENTEEN) under the label come together for the first time on December 31. Moreover, joining them with their own special stages are BTS' past successful collaborators and good friends Halsey, Steve Aoki and Lauv.

Credits :BANGTANTV YouTube

