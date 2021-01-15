Bangtan Bomb: BTS' Jin, V, Jungkook turn camera into a gun; Kookie accidentally clicks a funny pic of Seokjin

BTS dropped a new Bangtan Bomb video featuring the Maknae line goofing around with the camera while Jin joined them in the fun.

A new Bangtan Bomb was released today and it is bound to leave everyone laughing. The new video features the BTS members dressed in their ON performance outfits and makeup while they were having some fun with the professional camera. The video starts off with Jungkook holding the camera and aimlessly clicking photos. The sound of the numerous clicks reminded him of a machine gun on fire and it made him grin like an adorable child. Soon V wanted in on the fun.

Taehyung gets his hands on the camera and treats the camera like a gun. Just when we were gushing over these sweet Taekook moments, Jin joined the Maknae line and took the madness a notch higher. Jimin sat beside the Hyung and watched the goofiness unfold. Suddenly, the camera stops playing along, leaving Seokjin worried. As he wondered if the camera broke, TaeTae tried to understand the problem with the camera.

As the trio tried to fix it, Tae points out that Kookie had taken a hilarious snap of the Moon singer and couldn't help but show it to everyone. Check out the photo in the video below:

BTS has been in the news lately for their appearance and wins at 35th Golden Disc Awards. The septet came together to perform Life Goes On and many more of their recent releases while receiving the Daesang for their album Map of the Soul 7. Check out the complete winners' list here: 35th Golden Disc Awards Day 2 Winners: BTS picks Daesang, EXO and BLACKPINK bag wins too

