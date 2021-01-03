Bangtan Bomb: BTS' Jungkook fights cold weather to attain perfect shot for ON MV; His arm tattoos on display

In a new Bangtan Bomb video, BTS member Jungkook is seen shooting his solo scene for the ON MV. The singer is seen battling the dropping temperature to give the perfect shot.

The first weekend of 2021 and Big Hit has treated fans to a Bangtan Bomb featuring BTS member Jungkook. The short video sees the singer filming a scene for BTS' hit track ON. In the almost 4-minute long video, JK walks into the sets sans the other BTS members, preparing to walk into the lake with his hands tied. As he laid his foot on the location, the cold winds caught his attention and he is shocked by the dropped temperatures.

While he was mentally preparing himself for the scene in the pool of water, he was asked to redo the shot where he was running towards the lake. After five shots of the scene, Kookie was evidently tired and was seen resting on his chair behind the camera before making his way to the lake. Battling the winds and cold temperatures, JK walks into the water and returns to the land as soon as possible. He wraps himself in a blanket while the crew poured bottles of hot water in his shoes to keep him warm.

However, this did not stop him from giving the scene another try. The singer pulled off the scene and soon returned to the chair. As he removed his shoes and poured the water out of them, the camera gave fans a good look at the singer's arm tattoos. Check out the video below:

In an interview with The Atlantic, Jungkook said he wanted the ARMY to see the septet perform ON at a concert this year. The singer added that if the ARMY wants, BTS will perform Louder Than Bombs as well.

