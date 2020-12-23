Bangtan Bomb: BTS member V aka Taehyung looks ethereal beyond belief while getting his tattoos done for On MV

In the latest Bangtan Bomb, we see a laid back V aka Kim Taehyung looking like a million bucks and jamming to Austin P. McKenzie's Crazy Beautiful while getting his sexy tattoos done for BTS' On MV.

BTS' Kinetic Manifesto Film: Come Prima MV for Map of the Soul: 7's powerful lead single On had plenty of moments for us to be left besotted by. Amongst the many, we had V's sexy tattoos which had BTS ARMY going feral and with good measure. While his face had the words 'The Shadow Like Me' written on it, the left side of Taehyung's collar bone had a 'crackling surface' painted over it.

In the latest Bangtan Bomb, we get an inside look at TaeTae getting the tattoos done while sitting on the makeup chair, adorning a midnight blue robe which left his collar bones on display. With messy hair and his usual piercing eyes, V truly looked ethereal beyond belief. Moreover, it was revealed to us once again that Taehyung was the one to conceptualise the tattoos for the impactful music video. Moreover, during the short but sweet video, we get to hear BTS' single Home playing in the background before the video shows us that TaeTae was jamming to Austin P. McKenzie's soulful track Crazy Beautiful.

Watch the Bangtan Bomb as V gets his tattoos done for On MV below:

Only Kim Taehyung could have the power to make millions go weak in their knees in a minute and 15 seconds!

Meanwhile, when it comes to V's 'The Shadow Like Me' and 'crackling surface' tattoos for On MV, certain ARMY members theorised how the two could be interconnected and that the latter was actually Taehyung's shadow finally breaking through and setting free like the lyrics of On suggests. Back in February, when an ARMY member had asked him the concept behind the tattoos on Weverse, TaeTae revealed, "It’s just something that I wanted to do for this concept so I contacted the PD-nim personally and received confirmation for it. And our cool visual director hyungnim did it coolly for me hahahahahaha," via fellow ARMY member @doyou_bangtan.

Credits :BANGTANTV YouTube

