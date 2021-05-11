BANGTAN BOMB: Jimin stuns ARMY with his raw honey vocals, feat Taehyung's special commentary

VMin take over today's Bangtan Bomb to make a special announcement. Read on to find out.

We are in love with 'Rainbow' hair Jimin from Butter's concept photos, but that doesn't mean we have forgotten Dynamite era's Jimin! Dynamite era's Jimin continues to bias-wreck us and today's Bangtan Bomb is proof of that. In today's Bangtan Bomb, ARMY were left stunned by Jimin's raw, honey vocals as he crooned Dynamite, leaving ARMY enthralled with a riveting impromptu performance.

Bangtan members are shooting for the music video of Dynamite in this throwback video. VMin (Jimin and V) take over the microphone and decide to have fun among themselves. Jimin sang a special verse from Dynamite, which he dedicated to his Hobi Hyung with the lines "J-Hope overload, I'm into that. I'm good to go, I'm diamond you know I glow up." Tae added his own touch and launched into a special commentary. He announced on the mic that whoever is carrying his phone, should return it to him on the director's chair. Taehyung's special announcement earned a chuckle from Jimin. That's not all, Jimin continued performing to Dynamite throughout the video!

You can check out the VMin special BANGTAN BOMB below:

It is no secret that Jimin and Taehyung are friendship goals! The same age friends have even written and produced a song together titled, 'Friends', which featured on BTS' album Map Of The Soul: 7. Even though they sometimes bicker and argue, they wholly love and care for each other and we are here for his true and honest friendship!

