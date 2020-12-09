Barack Obama is a fan of SHINee? 5 Kpop facts that sound fake but are 100% real

In the history of K-Pop, there have been quite a few strange events. While they sound fake, they are a 100% real!

K-Pop is taking over the world but its popularity did not start out of nowhere. K-Pop actually ranges all the way back to the 90s and it was making its way around the world even before some of us were even born! There have been quite a few spectacular events in the history of K-pop that totally sound made up, fake or clickbait but in all honesty, they are 100% real facts!

For newer fans, some of these facts may seem improbable or you might even wonder how these went under your radar. As a matter of fact, hardcore K-pop fans too are sometimes equally amazed at these events. From Elon Musk stanning LOONA on Twitter to SHINee’s Minho completely overshadowing Melania Trump at the 2018 Winter Olympics, K-pop truly is a gift that never stops giving! Keep reading to know more about some of these incredible facts!

One of K-Pop’s biggest and best-selling groups, Super Junior, debuted in 2005 when NCT Dream’s youngest member Jisung was only 3 years old! Currently, NCT Dream is also one of the best-selling groups in the K-pop industry.

Iconic soloist Hyolyn performed with the legend, Stevie Wonder!

TWICE’s Mina has dual citizenship from Japan and the USA. She was born in the States and moved to Japan when she was very young.

Former President of the United States of America is a Shawol. Yes, out of all K-Pop groups, Barack Obama keeps up with SHINee!

Melania Trump was upstaged by SHINee's Minho during an event for the 2018 Winter Olympics!

