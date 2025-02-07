Barbie Hsu death: DJ Koo speaks up for first time since wife's demise, slams rumors around insurance

Renowned singer and former Clon member DJ Koo (Koo Jun-yup) has broken his silence following the devastating loss of his wife, Taiwanese actress Barbie Hsu. In a touching social media post on Thursday, Koo expressed his overwhelming grief and addressed the circulation of damaging rumors surrounding his family in the wake of Hsu’s passing.

As quoted by KTimes, “On Feb. 2, 2025, my angel returned to heaven. I want to express my gratitude to everyone mourning Hsu”, he wrote, pouring out his emotions. However, Koo also revealed his deep struggle with sorrow and frustration. “Right now, I am going through indescribable sorrow and suffering, feeling a gut-wrenching pain. I have neither the strength nor the desire to say anything. But even before I could properly mourn and grieve this tremendous loss, some heartless people have begun to defame my family and our love”, he continued.

In his post, Koo strongly criticized those who have been spreading misleading claims. “Some people are trying to damage our family by creating fake news about insurance and costs”, he stated. “It is terrifying to think that such cruel people truly exist in this world. Please, can you just let Hsu rest in peace?”

Reports from certain Chinese-language media outlets have speculated about inheritance matters, fueling further controversy. Addressing these rumors head-on, Koo clarified his stance regarding Hsu’s assets. “All of Hsu's assets were earned through her hard work to support the family she loved, so I have decided to give full authority over them to my mother-in-law”, he stated, showing his commitment to honoring Hsu’s dedication to her family.

Advertisement

Regarding the inheritance left for Hsu’s children from her previous marriage to Chinese businessman Wang Xiaofei, Koo assured that legal measures would be taken to protect their rightful share. “As for the children's share, I will take legal measures through a lawyer to ensure that bad people cannot touch it, protecting it until they reach adulthood”, he explained.

Barbie Hsu’s love story with DJ Koo captured public attention worldwide. The couple first met in 1998 and shared a romantic relationship, but circumstances led them to part ways. Decades later, in a twist of fate, they rekindled their love and married in 2022 after 23 years apart. Before her marriage to Koo, Hsu had been married to Wang Xiaofei in 2011, with whom she had a son and a daughter. The couple divorced in 2021, and shortly after, she reconnected with Koo.

Following Hsu’s passing, her funeral was held in Japan, where her family and loved ones gathered to bid their final farewells. Koo later returned to Taiwan, bringing Hsu’s ashes home. In his closing words, he expressed his deep sorrow and dedication to her memory. “The time I spent with Hsu was an irreplaceable and priceless gift. I believe that protecting the family she loved most is the last thing I can do for her”, he wrote.