Barbie Hsu death: Kim Song mourns friend Koo Jun Yup’s wife’s passing in heartfelt letter; ‘Don’t hold back...’

Barbie Hsu’s unexpected passing at 48 has left the entertainment industry in deep sorrow, with fans and loved ones grieving the loss. Amid the heartbreak, her longtime friend Kim Song has shared a touching message, offering words of comfort and support to Koo Jun Yup through a heartfelt letter.

On February 4, 2025, Kim Song took to Instagram to share her thoughts on the passing of Barbie Hsu, the wife of her friend Koo Jun Yup. In the letter, she recounted the moment she received the devastating news, expressing shock and helplessness. She also revealed that Koo Jun Yup, who typically responds instantly to messages, remained unresponsive for most of the day before finally sending her a late-night text. In his message, he apologized for being unable to do anything and stated that all he could do was pray.

However, amid the mourning, Kim Song noted the presence of cruel comments online, with some blaming fate and others targeting Kang Won Rae’s disability and Barbie Hsu’s passing. She expressed her disappointment but acknowledged that such negativity was inevitable.

Addressing Koo Jun Yup directly, she urged him to grieve freely and said, “Don’t hold back…cry as much as you need to. Don’t force yourself to be okay.” Ending her message, Kim Song shared a heartfelt wish for Barbie Hsu to find peace and asked for continued support and prayers during this difficult time.

Barbie Hsu, the renowned Taiwanese singer and actress, tragically passed away at the age of 48 due to influenza-induced pneumonia. It has been reported that the actress was cremated in Japan, and her remains were buried in Taiwan.

Barbie Hsu started her career through the musical duo S.O.S. alongside her sister Dee Hsu. However, the name was changed to A.S.O.S., resulting in a fallout with her company. She is most known for her role in Meteor Garden, an adaptation of the Japanese manga Boys Over Flowers. She went on to star in various projects following that and became extremely popular in East Asia.