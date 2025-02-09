Barbie Hsu death: Koo Jun Yup’s CLON mate Kang Won Rae shares heartfelt words after wife’s passing ‘I think we’ll cry…’

The sudden passing of Barbie Hsu at 48 has sent shockwaves through the entertainment world, leaving fans and those close to her in mourning. In the midst of this tragedy, her longtime friend Kang Won Rae reached out to Koo Jun Yup with a sincere and emotional message, providing comfort and support during this difficult time.

On February 8, Kang Won Rae took to his Instagram and shared a screenshot of a conversation on social media, expressing, “If I meet Jun Yup, I think we’ll cry a lot together. I just hope he takes care of his health. My deepest condolences to the deceased.” In the exchanged messages, Kang Won Rae offered words of support to Koo Jun Yup, acknowledging the difficulty of finding the right words to comfort him and urging him to take care of himself and stay strong.

In response, Koo Jun Yup expressed his gratitude, stating that he would try to endure the situation. He admitted that speaking over the phone might bring him to tears, so he opted to send a message instead, revealing his struggle to hold back his emotions.

Barbie Hsu, the renowned Taiwanese singer and actress, tragically passed away at the age of 48 due to influenza-induced pneumonia. It has been reported that the actress was cremated in Japan, and her remains were buried in Taiwan. Moreover, no funeral is held as per her wishes to keep it low profile.

Barbie Hsu started her career through the musical duo S.O.S. alongside her sister Dee Hsu. However, the name was changed to A.S.O.S., resulting in a fallout with her company. She is most known for her role in Meteor Garden, an adaptation of the Japanese manga Boys Over Flowers. She went on to star in various projects following that and became extremely popular in East Asia.