Barbie World dance challenge by SECRET NUMBER's Dita and Zuu goes viral; Margot Robbie reacts

SECRET NUMBER members Dita and Zuu went viral on TikTok for their dance video challenge on Barbie World. Fans hyped the idols for their absolutely amazing version, so much so that they got complimented by Barbie herself. The girls have made a new fan and it seems like it is Margot Robbie. The Barbie star commented on SECRET NUMBER's TikTok video and showed her love for their dance.

Margot Robbie reacted to SECRET NUMBER

On August 4, the DOXA singers dropped the Barbie World dance challenge on TikTok, YouTube Shorts, and Instagram reels and the girls have received massive attention from fans and TikTok users for their killing dance moves. They have over 7 million views on their video and that one viewer who caught everyone's eyes, sending SECRET NUMBER fans into a frenzy was the Barbie Girl herself. Yes! Margot Robbie saw Dita and Zuu dancing to Nicki Minaj and Ice Spice's Barbie World on August 11. The actress showed her love and support for the girls by reacting with, "Go Queens". Fans can not express their emotions seeing powerful ladies supporting each as they say the Indonesian member and the maknae can play idol Barbies if they were to be a part of the film.

About SECRET NUMBER

The girl group debuted with five members Léa, Dita, Jinny, Soodam, and Denise in the year 2020 with their album Who Dis? with the title track of the same name and b-side song Holiday. In 2021 two more members joined the group Minji and Zuu and in 2022 Denise parted ways from the girl group. Currently, there are only 6 members in the group. They are famous for their songs like Who Dis?, Got That Boom, and LIKE IT LIKE IT. They are also known for their version of the popular OST Love, Maybe (sung by Dita, Soodam, and Zuu) for the Netflix hit rom-com drama Business Proposal premiered in 2022. They recently appeared at the K Global Heart Dream Awards on August 10 and bagged the K lobal CHOEAEDOL 4th Generation Girl Group Popularity Award and K Global Next Leader Award.

