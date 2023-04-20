Bargain starring Jin Seon Kyun, Jeon Jong Seo becomes first Korean show to win Best Screenplay at CANNESERIES

‘Bargain’ is a gripping 2022 Korean drama that delves into the harrowing experiences of victims trapped in a destroyed building following a massive earthquake that cuts them off from the outside world. The show is based on a 2015 short film directed by Lee Chung Hyun.

Bargain wins CANNESERIES’ Best Screenplay Award

At this year's Cannes International Series Festival, ‘Bargain’ made history by becoming the first Korean drama to take home CANNESERIES’ Best Screenplay Award. The 6th CANNESERIES further honoured Jeon Woo Sung, Choi Byeong Yun, and Kwan Jae Min, the three co-writers of 'Bargain,' for their exceptional work on the award-winning Korean dystopian thriller.

Upon receiving the prestigious award, Jeon Woo Sung expressed his gratitude and revealed he was honoured to receive the invitation and recognition for this beyond conventional project of his. Jeon Woo Sung is the man behind the phenomenal screenwriting and direction of ‘Bargain’. He has previously worked on various beloved K-dramas including ‘Strongest Deliveryman’ starring ‘Reply 1988’ fame Go Kyung Pyo and ‘A Piece of Your Mind’ actress Chae Soo Bin.

Bargain: Synopsis

'Bargain' is a thrilling and thought-provoking Korean drama set in a dystopian world where human organs are a commodity traded on the black market. No Hyung Soo, a struggling salesman, visits a motel room to meet Park Joo Young, a woman he intends to pay for her services. However, his plans are derailed when he realizes that he has been lured into a trap - a group of people have come to buy his organs.

As No Hyung Soo is forced to negotiate over the price of his organs with Park Joo Young conducting the auction, they are suddenly hit by a devastating earthquake. Trapped within the collapsed building, the group must fight for their lives as they struggle to survive the disaster.

Through the characters' struggles and choices, the show explores themes of greed, morality, and the human condition, raising questions about what we are willing to do to survive in a world as dystopian as today’s. With its gripping storyline, complex characters, and powerful themes, 'Bargain' is a must-watch for fans of dystopian dramas.

Stay updated with the latest Hallyu news on: Instagram , YouTube , Twitter , Facebook and Snapchat

Advertisement

ALSO READ: TXT joins BTS for Billboard Top 100 record: Becomes second K-Pop act to spend 11 consecutive weeks on chart