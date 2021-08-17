Barkha Singh starrer ‘Engineering Girls 2.0’ trailer out, series to premiere on THIS date; Details inside

On Tuesday, August 17, makers of Engineering Girls 2.0 released the trailer of the show featuring Barkha Singh, Sejal Kumar and Kritika Avasthi in pivotal roles. The second season of the series sees the trio enjoying the adventures of college life as they juggle with love, misunderstandings and assignments. The trailer of the show is set against the backdrop of a college hostel, while the female leads explore their friendship bond as they try to put up a successful college event together.

Talking about the trailer Barkha Singh said, “Shooting for ‘Engineering Girls 2.0’ was so much fun but at the same time, it made me nostalgic about my final year of college where I too was eager to make memories to last a lifetime. This show has been special to all of us, and we hope that the audience give ‘Engineering Girls 2.0.’ double the love they gave to the first season”. Meanwhile, Sejal Kumar stated, "I have been getting so many messages for Season 2 since the time the last season ended. So, here it is, our final year of Engineering filled with adventures and misadventures. I hope that our fans love it as much as we loved putting it together”.

Watch the trailer below:

Actor Kritika Avasthi who essays the role of Maggu in the show shared that essaying her role has been an exciting journey. “This reminded me of my college friends and I wish I could go back to it. This series and the people are really special to me, and we all have put in a lot of effort and love into making this. I hope that the audience can relate to it and relive their college days via this series,” she noted. Engineering Girls 2.0 will premiere on OTT platform ZEE5 on August 27, 2021.

ALSO READ| Barkha Singh recalls giving audition for young Kareena Kapoor’s role in Mujhse Dosti Karoge: It was tough