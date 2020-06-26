Barun Sobti talks about being sold at the script of Asur, breaking out of his romantic hero image and more

Barun Sobti got talking about all things Asur during a recent interview and well, it looks like he did know that the show is a success even before the reactions came in. Read on to know more from the actor.

Barun Sobti is undoubtedly one of the finest heroes and an even better actor, to say the least. He has to his credit, a couple of shows and films, and now, one of the finest Indian web series to be ever made - Asur. The show came across as a breath of fresh air to all of us and well, it sure was one for the actor himself and it showed on screen. The actor went on to say, "The preludes of the show were very well written and that really interested me. I have seen the shortcomings in our industry and it is usually the lack of research and surface-level writing. Usually, what our writers do is that they write themselves into a corner. So when the big hide they created comes, it ultimately fizzles out in the end."

The actor plays the role of a forensic-expert-turned-teacher and the story narrates his tryst with a serial killer. The show also features Arshad Warsi, Ridhi Dogra, and a few others in pivotal roles. Talking about just how much he loved the show, he said, "I would have taken any part that was offered to me because I really wanted to be on this show... Initially, I didn't know that the story is about two protagonists and one antagonist, and I was actually guessing at one point of time that it's the antagonist part that I'm being offered. I eventually got to know that I play Nikhil Nair, a forensic expert. This show was well-written and the psychology was well understood. There was a reason why a criminal became a criminal."

Talking about the prep that went into the show, he says, "So after I read the script, I knew that I don't need too much to prepare for my character as I have a very keen interest in understanding the psychology of criminals, serial killers, and I read a lot about that kind of stuff."

The actor was seen in a rather different avatar on this one and about that, he said, "As an actor, when you come in in the industry, the first thing you do is to find your feet and pursue a different kind of things. This was a really different character and really difficult to portray emotionally."

Given the way the reactions to the show have been, he said, "I was really happy with the reaction that we got. I wasn't expecting this much. Even my co-stars were not expecting this reaction. The promotions and everything was not big because the lockdown but the word-of-mouth was very strong for the show and it made me very, very happy."

Given how the show leaves us at a cliffhanger when asked about a second season, he went on to say how he is hopeful about it.

