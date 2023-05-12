Bastions featuring soundtracks by BTS, LE SSERAFIM, Heize, and AleXa: Release date, where to watch, and more

Korean animations are catching up with the large demand for the genre and this release by just be the one you’ve been waiting for to get started. ‘Bastions’, an upcoming Korean animated series was confirmed for its worldwide premiere. Moreover, on May 12, one day before the release, the official theme song, and the main track was released alongside a music video ‘THE PLANET Dance M/V BTS - THE PLANET (Dance Cover By Bastions).

Bastions Plot

The animated show will be based on a bunch of boys who will come together and join forces to save the planet. They are a group of idols who become a new team of superheroes in a world where there are many others like them, equipped with superpowers, and competing to come out on top. They face off against an enemy threatening human life on earth, Wash Green. It is a corporation disguising itself as a leader in eco-friendliness however it adds a lot of pollution to the world. Bastions will vow to get rid of them and try their best to succeed. Check out the official trailer below.

OST lineup for Bastions

It has been revealed that a physical album for the original soundtracks comprising the Korean animation will be released with the BTS-sung track ‘The Planet’ on May 25. Interestingly, the song is the first one with all seven BTS members’ voices in almost one year, following the release of their anthology album ‘Proof’ last June. Apart from the boy group, their labelmate girl group LE SSERAFIM, as well as soloists Heize and AleXa have been revealed as a part of the OST lineup.

Bastions where to watch and release schedule

The animated series will be released worldwide on Crunchyroll excluding China, Japan, Hong Kong, Taiwan, North Korea, and South Korea. In its home country South Korea, the broadcasting network SBS is said to have secured the rights. Indian fans of K-pop and animations can watch the show as it premieres on May 13 and then stream it every Saturday for 5 weeks.

Check out the first soundtrack from Bastions, The Planet, by BTS’ RM, Jin, SUGA, J- Hope, Jimin, V, and Jungkook.

