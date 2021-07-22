Batgirl: In the Heights star Leslie Grace will be playing Barbara Gordon in the latest DC film

Warner Bros. and DC Films have been testing multiple actresses for the part of Commissioner Gordon’s daughter Barbara Gordon in the Batman universe and it seems as the studios have finalized Leslie Grace for the part. Leslie is the breakout star of the recent release ‘In the Heights’ and according to a report in Deadline, she will be playing the lead role in Batgirl. Sources told Deadline that the studio was already looking forward to casting Leslie in the part considering she has received rave reviews for her breakout performance and her audition sealed the deal.

Batgirl will reportedly release directly on HBO Max and will be one of the biggest outings of the studio to land straight on the streaming. The script of the film is written by Christina Hodson while Adil El Arbi and Bilall Fallah are set to direct the motion picture. Kristin Burr is producing the much-anticipated venture. Deadline reports that the plot of the film is still no being disclosed by the studio but Commissioner Gordon’s daughter Barbara might be behind the cape in this version. Reportedly Leslie Grace was amongst the final group of people who tested for the role including Isabella Merced, Zoey Deutch, and Haley Lu Richardson.

DCEU is coming up with its latest theatrical outing The Suicide Squad directed by James Gunn. The film will release on 6 August. James has been known for directing prolific MCU films including the Guardians of the Galaxy franchise. He is taking the directing reins from David Ayer who made the first part of Suicide Squad. James has also been signed up to direct the third installment of Guardians of the Galaxy.

