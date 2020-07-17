  1. Home
Batman star Robert Pattinson teams up with Spider Man actor Tom Holland for The Devil All the Time

Netflix has confirmed Robert Pattison, Tom Holland and Sebastian Stan, among many other actors, will be seen in The Devil All the Time. The movie drops on the platform this September.
Batman star Robert Pattinson teams up with Spider Man actor Tom Holland for The Devil All the Time
If DC crosses over with Marvel Cinematic Universe, this is what it could look like! Batman actor Robert Pattinson is reportedly starring with Spider-Man star Tom Holland and our on-screen Winter Soldier Sebastian Stan in a new flick. The three stars will give their superhero costumes a rest in a new Netflix movie titled The Devil All The Time. The international film will be debuting on the platform this September. The film sees Marvel's The Punisher director Antonio Campos at the helm. 

Netflix made the announcement on Twitter by sharing the cover picture of the script and revealing the star-studded cast. Apart from the trio, The Devil All the Time will also star Bill Skarsgard, Riley Keough, Jason Clarke, Haley Bennett, Mia Wasikowska, Eliza Scanlen, Harry Melling and Pokey LaFarge. The film is based on the book Donald Ray Pollock. According to a Digital Spy report, the psychological thriller film is set in Ohio following the events of World War II. It will focus on numerous characters' lives post the war. 

The full synopsis reads: 

Set in rural southern Ohio and West Virginia, The Devil All the Time follows a cast of compelling and bizarre characters from the end of World War II to the 1960s. There's Willard Russell, tormented veteran of the carnage in the South Pacific, who can't save his beautiful wife, Charlotte, from an agonising death by cancer no matter how much sacrificial blood he pours on his 'prayer log'. There's Carl and Sandy Henderson, a husband-and-wife team of serial killers, who troll America's highways searching for suitable models to photograph and exterminate.

Holland essays the role of Arvin Russell while Pattinson fills the shoes of Preston Teagardin. Are you looking forward to the movie? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below. 

Credits :Digital Spy, Getty Images,

