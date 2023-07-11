BB GIRLS (Brave Girls) share gorgeous profile photos ahead of their first comeback as new group

Expectations for a comeback with a more mature atmosphere were raised when BB GIRLS (Minyoung, Yoojung, Eunji, and Yuna) released new profile pictures on July 10 through their official social media handles. In the new profile picture, which shows off the charms and excellence of 4 members, BB GIRLS create a mind-boggling atmosphere with cool and magnetic looks. Through this profile, the 'Summer Queens,' who usually give off upbeat vibes, exuded a strong and confident presence and caught the attention of fans with their confident expressions.

BB GIRLS’ profile photos:

Yoojung, who is known for being cute and feminine, showed off her amazing beauty with a sporty outfit and a calmer appearance. Leader Minyoung exuded an alluring atmosphere while also showing a stylish appearance and lethal concept. As Eunji has the moniker 'Queen', she showed an innocent yet distinct look alongside a sweet expression, and had fans love her amazing outfits. The youngest member, Yuna, displayed her own hip style with her pose, and, surprisingly, uncovered her stylish look, hypnotizing the fans. In the midst of all of this, BB GIRLS also unveiled brand-new profile pictures and motion teaser for their logo, setting the stage for a comeback in August. The new logo for the team with the name BB GIRLS was included in the video that was released, attracting the attention of fans while also raising expectations for the activities they will perform as BB GIRLS and they are getting ready to make a comeback at the beginning of August, which increased the interest in the group, and also attracted fans with the sensual and trendy profile pictures.

BB GIRLS:

Brave Girls debuted in 2011 under the name of Brave Girls, and became extremely famous in 2021 with the title track 'Rollin', which was re-released. After that, they disbanded, and in February of this year, their exclusive contract with Brave Entertainment came to an end. In April, they signed an exclusive contract with Warner Music Korea and changed their group name to BB GIRLS, and are set to get back in the industry with their comeback as a new group in August.

