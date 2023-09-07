BB Girl's Yoojung and Longing for You actor Lee Kyu Han are officially dating; Agencies confirm

BB GIRLS' Yoojung and Longing for You actor Lee Kyu Han have confirmed their relationship after almost two months of denying dating rumors. The agencies of the two stars have officially announced that they are currently seeing each other. Read below to learn more about their relationship.

BB GIRLS' Yoojung and Lee Kyu Han confirmed to be dating

On September 7, South Korean media outlets confirmed that the management companies of the two celebrities had confirmed their relationship. The agency of actor Lee Kyu Han, BLADE Entertainment said, "Lee Kyu Han and BB GIRLS' Yoojung have good feelings for each other and are getting to know each other". On the other hand, Warner Music Korea also informed, "Yoojung and Lee Kyu Han are carefully and positively getting to know each other". The Rollin' singer and The Battle for Happiness actor previously appeared on a variety show and that is where the speculation of their relationship began.

Dating rumors of Yoojung and Lee Kyu Han

Previously the two celebrities were caught up in dating rumors as the industry insiders started reporting about it. On July 13, their agencies denied their relationship and said that they were only close colleagues. Yoojung and Lee Kyu Han met through a South Korean variety show called MBTI Trip to Ulsan. The stars reportedly developed feelings after their appearance on the show. Rumors said that the two got to know each other well after meeting multiple times off-screen and were seen on private dates. Although the agencies denied the speculations back in July, they have now confirmed that Yoojung and Lee Kyu Han are seeing each other.

BB GIRLS and Lee Kyu Han's recent activities

Yoojung made her comeback in August with her group BB GIRLS which was formerly popular as Brave Girls. The K-pop girl group dropped their double single album on August 3. The song ONE MORE TIME by BB GIRLS sampled Give It To Me Baby by Rick James and has an infectious melody to it. Actor Lee Kyu Han previously appeared in the drama called Battle for Happiness which completed airing in July. He is currently acting in the crime thriller K-drama Longing for You alongside Na In Woo and Kim Ji Eun.

