BB GIRLS' Yoojung dating actor Lee Kyu Han? Rollin' singer and Battle for Happiness stars' agencies respond

BB Girls' Yoojung and Battle For Happiness actor Lee Kyu Han are currently rumored to be dating. Industry insiders started reporting about their relationship but nobody knew the truth until Yoojung and Lee Kyu Han directly informed about it. K-pop idol Yoojung and veteran actor Lee Kyu Han's agencies denied their relationship to the South Korean media.

Agencies' Response to dating rumors

On the 13th, BB GIRLS' Yoojung's agency, Warner Music Korea, issued a statement regarding their relationship and denied the dating rumors. The agency informed that after confirming the facts the two were meeting close acquaintances privately and the dating rumors are not true. Blade Entertainment, the agency of actor Lee Kyu Han also confirmed the two met on a broadcast program and maintain a close senior-junior relationship, however, they are not dating each other.

BB GIRLS' Yoojung and Lee Kyu Han dating rumors

BB GIRLS member Yoojung who garnered massive attention for her viral fancam in 2021 seemed to be in a relationship with the veteran actor Lee Kyu Han. Yoojung and Lee Kyu Han made news for dating speculations on July 13. According to the reports, the two stars met at a Korean Variety show and developed feelings for each other. Lee Kyu Han and BB GIRLS' Yoojung were invited as guests on the KBS2 variety show called MBTI Trip in Ulsan. They met each other for the first time at this show before February as the episode of the show aired in the second month of this year. Rumors said that Yoojung and Lee Kyu Han got well-acquainted with each other after meeting multiple times on variety shows and going on private dates. However, their agencies have confirmed that the two are not dating but are just close colleagues.

About Yoojung and Lee Kyu Han

Yoojung debuted in 2016 as a member of Brave Girls and rose to fame with her fancam of the Rollin' performance. After the disbandment of Brave Girls in February 2022, the four members signed an exclusive contract with Warner Music Korea and rebranded themselves as BB GIRLS. Actor Lee Kyu Han debuted in the K-drama called Start in 1996, and since then he was seen in popular K-dramas like My Lovely Sam Soon, Listen to My Heart, and more. He recently appeared in Battle For Happiness which is currently airing.

Stay updated with the latest Hallyu news on: Instagram , YouTube , Twitter , Facebook and Snapchat

ALSO READ: Komparison: Revisiting Woo Do Hwan as Jo Yeong in The King: Eternal Monarch and Kim Gun Woo in Bloodhounds